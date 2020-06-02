NEW DELHI: Zomato on Tuesday announced that it will host its flagship food and entertainment event Zomaland on a digital platform. The digital carnival titled Zomaland@Home will feature a curation of shows with talents from the food, entertainment and nightlife industries spread across two weekends between 5-7 June and 12-14 June.

Zomato has partnered with Singapore Tourism Board and Paytm for the debut digital edition of the carnival.

Viewers will experience sessions with top chefs, global mixologists, popular musicians, DJ’s, comedians, food industry veterans on the Zomato App and Zomaland’s social media channels- Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Helo.

"We have put together an elaborate digital experience by bringing the best of food & entertainment, so our Zomaland visitors can witness the same energy and spirit sitting at home. We look forward to keeping our audience thoroughly entertained as we bring them nationally and internationally celebrated artists over the next two weekends," said Chaitanya Mathur, global head - Zomato Live.

Zomaland@Home will witness participation from chefs like Sanjeev Kapoor, Pooja Dhingra, Saransh Goila, Amrita Raichand, Sarah Huang and Eric Chan, comedians Varun Thakur and Rahul Subramanian, Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh, and Singapore’s Rishi Budhrani and Sharul Channa.

The event will also see DJs - Anish Sood, Dualist Inquiry and DJ SA - battle it out for the ultimate quarantine cook off in DJs Cook Off, while Late Night Munchies will see comic and talk show host Abish Mathew host live interactions with professionals and stars from various industries. The session on culture of hip-hop and local cuisines across continents will be hosted by Gully Boy famed hip-hop singer Naezy and international talent Yung Raja.

Viewers will also get to watch magic tricks by magicians, Karan Singh and Vivek Desai. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and New Delhi’s go to work-out spot, BoxFit will host a session. There will be a masterclass of #DIYCocktails bymixologist and founder of one of Asia’s top 10 bars, Native in Singapore, Vijay Mudaliar.

“While travel restrictions are still in place, we seek to continue our strong connections with the Indian consumers. After a successful partnership with Zomato in 2019, we are thrilled to embark on this innovative joint digital initiative to showcase Singapore’s culinary, nightlife, entertainment offerings to the Indian audience through these virtual weekend festivals," said GB Srithar, regional director – India, Middle East & South Asia (IMESA), Singapore Tourism Board.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated