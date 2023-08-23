Zomato, Paytm, Nykaa, other new-age internet stocks see FPIs raise stake in past year2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 12:03 PM IST
Turn around in the business prospect of these new age tech companies has helped restore the confidence of Foreign investors. These companies are likely to turn profitable amid improving operating efficiencies, cost cutting efforts and building new revenue streams.
The new-age tech stocks Zomato, Paytm, PB Fintech, Nykaa, Delhivery and others have seen rising interest from foreign investors over the past one year as these companies seem to have been improving their business models and reporting decent growth with operational efficiencies.