Zomato ‘Pure veg mode’: CEO Deepinder Goyal rolls back ‘green' fleet after backlash. 10 points

Livemint

Zomato ‘Pure veg mode’: CEO Deepinder Goyal says the new 'Pure Veg Fleet' will continue to wear red instead of green as originally announced

Deepinder Goyal shared a picture of himself and Zomato food delivery CEO Rakesh Ranjan wearing the green jacket worn by delivery agents of Zomato’s newly launched Pure Veg Fleet. Premium
Deepinder Goyal shared a picture of himself and Zomato food delivery CEO Rakesh Ranjan wearing the green jacket worn by delivery agents of Zomato’s newly launched Pure Veg Fleet.

Food delivery platform Zomato has received both praise and criticism as the company on Tuesday came up with a new kind of service, catering only the pure vegetarian customers. Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal announced the launch of the "Pure Veg mode" delivery service on Tuesday, keeping in mind the dietary preferences of its pure vegetarian customers.

Besides, Zomato also introduced a "Pure Veg Fleet" for customers who follow a 100% vegetarian diet.

Zomato 'Pure Veg': No colour segregation for fleets, says CEO Deepinder Goyal

According to CEO Goyal, following the feedback from customers, the decision was taken. However, the Zomato CEO was slammed by a section of users online for the move.

Zomato ‘Pure-veg service’: Here are 7 updates on this big news

  • What does it mean? Zomato's "Pure Veg Mode" includes a selection of restaurants serving exclusively vegetarian food, excluding any establishments offering non-vegetarian items.
  • Zomato shuns green uniform: Zomato has rolled back the "colour segregation" of its fleet. All Zomato riders, whether regular or vegetarian fleet, will now wear red.

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal explains ‘pure veg mode’ rationale

  • CEO Goyal on Wednesday wrote on the X platform, " All our riders — both our regular fleet and our fleet for vegetarians, will wear the colour red".
  • According to Zomato's founder, the vegetarian fleet will not be identifiable on the ground but will show on the app that " veg orders will be served by the veg-only fleet".

  • Following the criticism, Zomato's CEO wrote, "We now realize that even some of our customers could get into trouble with their landlords, and that would not be a nice thing if that happened because of us. You made us understand the unintended consequences of this rollout. All the love and all the brickbats were all so useful".

Zomato 'pure veg mode' leaves netizens split

  • In a long late-night post on X, Goyal said that Zomato will "roll it back in a heartbeat" in case there a negative social repercussions.
  • The Zomato co-founder announced the launch of a "Pure Veg Mode" service on Tuesday to cater to customers who have a pure vegetarian dietary preference. 
  • The Zomato CEO cited feedback from vegetarian customers as the reason behind the launch and said that the online food delivery platform is also introducing a "Pure Veg Fleet" in India for customers who follow a 100% vegetarian diet.

Zomato launches 'pure veg mode' in sharp deviation from earlier stance

  • On Tuesday, Zomato CEO said Pure Veg Fleet will use green delivery boxes instead of the standard red ones. But after social media criticism, Goyal has dropped the plan of 'colour segregation'.
  • Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Zomato's stock was up 1.55% at 160.40 at 9:55 am on the BSE.

Published: 20 Mar 2024, 09:55 AM IST
