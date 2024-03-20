Food delivery platform Zomato has received both praise and criticism as the company on Tuesday came up with a new kind of service, catering only the pure vegetarian customers. Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal announced the launch of the "Pure Veg mode" delivery service on Tuesday, keeping in mind the dietary preferences of its pure vegetarian customers.

Besides, Zomato also introduced a "Pure Veg Fleet" for customers who follow a 100% vegetarian diet.

Zomato 'Pure Veg': No colour segregation for fleets, says CEO Deepinder Goyal

According to CEO Goyal, following the feedback from customers, the decision was taken. However, the Zomato CEO was slammed by a section of users online for the move.

Zomato ‘Pure-veg service’: Here are 7 updates on this big news

What does it mean? Zomato's "Pure Veg Mode" includes a selection of restaurants serving exclusively vegetarian food, excluding any establishments offering non-vegetarian items.

Zomato shuns green uniform: Zomato has rolled back the "colour segregation" of its fleet. All Zomato riders, whether regular or vegetarian fleet, will now wear red.

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal explains ‘pure veg mode’ rationale

CEO Goyal on Wednesday wrote on the X platform, " All our riders — both our regular fleet and our fleet for vegetarians, will wear the colour red".

According to Zomato's founder, the vegetarian fleet will not be identifiable on the ground but will show on the app that " veg orders will be served by the veg-only fleet".

Following the criticism, Zomato's CEO wrote, "We now realize that even some of our customers could get into trouble with their landlords, and that would not be a nice thing if that happened because of us. You made us understand the unintended consequences of this rollout. All the love and all the brickbats were all so useful".

Zomato 'pure veg mode' leaves netizens split

In a long late-night post on X, Goyal said that Zomato will "roll it back in a heartbeat" in case there a negative social repercussions.

The Zomato co-founder announced the launch of a "Pure Veg Mode" service on Tuesday to cater to customers who have a pure vegetarian dietary preference.

The Zomato CEO cited feedback from vegetarian customers as the reason behind the launch and said that the online food delivery platform is also introducing a "Pure Veg Fleet" in India for customers who follow a 100% vegetarian diet.

Zomato launches 'pure veg mode' in sharp deviation from earlier stance

On Tuesday, Zomato CEO said Pure Veg Fleet will use green delivery boxes instead of the standard red ones. But after social media criticism, Goyal has dropped the plan of 'colour segregation'.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Zomato's stock was up 1.55% at ₹ 160.40 at 9:55 am on the BSE.

ZOMATO More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!