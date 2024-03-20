Zomato ‘Pure veg mode’: CEO Deepinder Goyal rolls back ‘green' fleet after backlash. 10 points
Food delivery platform Zomato has received both praise and criticism as the company on Tuesday came up with a new kind of service, catering only the pure vegetarian customers. Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal announced the launch of the "Pure Veg mode" delivery service on Tuesday, keeping in mind the dietary preferences of its pure vegetarian customers.