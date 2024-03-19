Zomato 'pure veg mode' leaves netizens split: 'Casteist, criminal' move vs 'amazing initiative'
Netizens said that the move would lead to attacks on regular Zomato riders in 'pure veg' housing societies
Social media was left divided after online food delivery app Zomato launched its 'Pure Veg Mode' on Tuesday. While some users thought that the move was "the best example of customer satisfaction" other debated that it was "casteist and criminal". Some even said that the move would lead to attacks on regular Zomato riders in 'pure veg' housing societies.