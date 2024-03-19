Netizens said that the move would lead to attacks on regular Zomato riders in 'pure veg' housing societies

Social media was left divided after online food delivery app Zomato launched its 'Pure Veg Mode' on Tuesday. While some users thought that the move was "the best example of customer satisfaction" other debated that it was "casteist and criminal". Some even said that the move would lead to attacks on regular Zomato riders in 'pure veg' housing societies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, while announcing the launch of the 'Pure Veg Mode' along with a 'Pure Veg Fleet', said that it will solve the dietary preferences for 100% vegetarian customers.

A journalist, Fatima Khan (@khanthefatima), said that Zomato's Pure Veg can lead to discrimination. "There have been multiple instances of people rejecting food deliveries because the delivery agent was a Muslim. The argument used by them was also “we didn’t want our food purity to be tarnished". I won’t be surprised if ‘pure veg’ Zomato initiative leads to more discrimination," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Terming the move as casteist, Dalit writer and activist Shalin Maria Lawrence (@TheBluePen25) said, "Deleting the App. I will never use Zomato again. This is Casteist and criminal. Hope someone files a case on them."

Another Dalit writer also brought up Zomato's ad last year and said it is "socio-cultural capital of Oppressor castes".

"Last year, @zomato released a casteist Ad that dehumanized Dalits, & now they're introducing special pure vegetarian modes & fleets. This is what we call the socio-cultural capital of Oppressor castes. Majority of SCs, STs, & Muslims consume meat. What percentage of India consumes vegetarian food only? Only 19%. Another important point to consider is that not all of them desire what @deepigoyal is describing as PURE vegetarian food," wrote Lokesh (@lokeshbag67) while calling for boycott of the food delivery app. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another user (@peeleraja) said, "Waiting for "pure veg" housing societies to attack normal red tshirt Zomato riders."

"Zomato said "we see the raving casteism among our customer base don't worry we got you covered", claimed Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence).

The outcry over the 'discrimination' was dealt with sharp criticism from pro-pure veg users camp. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Stop outraging," said a popular parody account Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) adding that its just a business decision. "India has the biggest market of Vegetarian food. Zomato introducing pure veg delivery option is just a business decision. Stop outraging for the heck of it," the post read.

Taking a dig at those outraged by Zomato's new mode, Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) said he wish he would charge phone from the energy of "wokes shaking with anger".

The X post read: "Zomato launching pure veg mode. Being a business they are catering to what their customers want. I really wish I could charge my phone after converting the kinetic energy of the wokes shaking with anger after this piece of news." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A techie Tanya Rajhans (@tanyarajhans7) called Zomato's new mode "the best example of customer satisfaction". "Zomato launches "Pure Veg Mode". Cry how much ever you want but I feel this is one of the best examples of customer satisfaction executed by them," she wrote.

Another user Rupa Murthy (@rupamurthy1) also slammed those boycotting Zomato saying that the new mode just means everyone is being attended to.

“Zomato to launch dedicated Pure Veg Fleet which will only serve orders from pure veg restaurants. This means that a non-veg meal, or even a veg meal served by a non-veg restaurant will never go inside the green delivery box meant for our Pure Veg Fleet," she wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Good. That means Zomato is considering the dietary restrictions/religious sentiments of Hindus/vegetarians too. Zomato will continue to cater to non-vegetarians and those with dietary restrictions due for their religion. This means everyone is being attended to. So why are the Seculars, peacefuls and former employees of AltNews irate about this, threatening to boycott Zomato, claiming there will be a lynch mob?"

One of the pro-veg camp even hoped that the Swiggy would follow the suit. “It helps us to be sure of our eating preference!"

Rishi Kulkarni (Modi ka Parivaar) (@imrishiiii) wrote: "Amazing initiative @zomato @zomatocare @letsblinkit It helps us to be sure of our eating preference! Hope @Swiggy @SwiggyCares @SwiggyInstamart will also follow the lead!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Zomato CEO also made a special note to address the speculations of discrimination through the move, and said, “Please note that this Pure Veg Mode, or the Pure Veg Fleet doesn’t serve or alienate any religious, or political preference."

“This feature will see a phased roll out across the country in the next few weeks. We remain committed to listening to our customers, and serving our community in the best possible way," he added.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!