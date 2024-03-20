In a post on the social media site X, Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal gave an update on the startup's pure veg fleet and its colour distinction strategy.

Faced with a barrage of feedback, criticism and enthusiasm for its plans to launch a 'Pure Veg' branded fleet of delivery services, Zomato has now decided to do away with the "colour segregation" to differentiate the option from its regular red. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on the social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), CEO Deepinder Goyal gave an update on the startup's "pure veg fleet".

"While we are going to continue to have a fleet for vegetarians, we have decided to remove the on-ground segregation of this fleet on the ground using the colour green. All our riders — both our regular fleet, and our fleet for vegetarians, will wear the colour red. This means that the fleet meant for vegetarian orders will not be identifiable on the ground (but will show on the app that your veg orders will be served by the veg only fleet)," Goyal said.

Safety Concerns for Delivery Staff, Customers The move to remove the colour differentiation is likely in response to users' feedback that the distinction could allow for the identification of and likely targeting of non-veg eaters in housing societies or affect those who wish to exercise privacy regarding their food choices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Confirming the same, Goyal continued, "This will ensure that our red uniform delivery partners are not incorrectly associated with non-veg food, and blocked by any RWAs or societies during any special days… our rider’s physical safety is of paramount importance to us. We now realise that even some of our customers could get into trouble with their landlords, and that would not be a nice if that happened because of us."

Goyal also expressed gratitude for the commentary that followed the company's announcement of its new fleet.

"Thanks everyone for talking about this last night. You made us understand the unintended consequences of this rollout. All the love, and all the brickbats were all so useful - and helped us get to this optimal point. We are always listening, without unnecessary ego, or pride. We look forward to continue serving you," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

