As the food delivery app, Zomato, reported its first ever quarterly profit, Twitterattis were quick to respond to Zomato's recovery with memes and teasing posts. Take a look at a few of theme
Food delivery app, Zomato, has witnessed a huge recovery in its profit margins in last one year. The company surprised market investors and industry experts with its ₹2 crore profit in June quarter against a loss of whopping ₹185 crore a year ago.
Zomato's unbelievable rebound garnered attention from Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Thursday. Congratulating the company, he tweeted, “ This is a bright beacon to all investors n startups that a path to profitability can & must be the outcome that all Indian Tech startups work to achieving."
In response to the tweet, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal said, “Thank you so so much sir. Means a lot coming from you. We are proud to continue building Zomato in the service of our nation. We aim to make profit to build better services, not build services to make profit."
Soon after the release of its result on Thursday, the company not only gained popularity on the stock market, but also among memesters. Several memes on Zomato profit emerged on the social media. Other than memes, Twiterattis reacted in their own humorous way to Twitter's profit.
A Twitter user's post saying, “On lighter note: 2 core mujse le leta bhai, etna ghar ghar jaake khana deliver karne ki kya zaroorat thi," received a shoutout from Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal.
Deepinder retweeted the post with caption, “Tweet of the day. ROFL!"
Some people used the Christopher Nolan's recent release Oppenheimer's scene to describe the unexpected quarter result of Zomato
Another meme compared Zomato's profit trajectory with the price of tomatoes. The meme showed the Zomato's share price growth with tomato's backdrop image.
“Zomato n Tomato both surging now. Sabka waqt aata hai," tweeted another user.
Soon after the announcement of profit, another user shared the profit margins of the company with an image of a Zomato delivery guy dancing in rain post Q1 earnings announcement.
Food delivery platform Zomato on Thursday announced its Q1 earnings for FY24. The company reported a net profit of ₹two crore against a loss of ₹186 crore (YoY). The revenue of the firm was up at ₹₹2,416 cr vs 1,414 cr (YoY).
Zomato, which also runs grocery delivery service Blinkit, said consolidated revenue from operations rose 70.9% to 24.16 billion rupees in the first quarter.
Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter of the current fiscal was at ₹2,416 crore as against ₹1,414 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
