Zomato rebuffs CCI antitrust violation charges, says report ‘misleading, …no conclusive’

Zomato has dismissed recent reports of an antitrust investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) into its business practices, calling the claims “misleading.” In a statement issued on November 10, Zomato clarified that while the CCI had initiated a preliminary investigation in April 2022, no conclusive findings or orders have been issued against it. Zomato emphasised its compliance with Indian competition laws and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the investigation and addressing any queries.

Zomato share price closed in the red, down 2.37 per cent at ₹249.10, on November 8, 2024, on the BSE. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of ₹2,20,113.28 crore, per BSE data.

Media reports In response to recent media reports claiming that Zomato and Swiggy have breached antitrust laws, Zomato Limited has come forward with a strong rebuttal. The company clarified that an investigation prompted by an initial CCI order on April 4, 2022, has not led to any formal conclusions or adverse findings against the company. Zomato disclosed this information in a notice to the BSE, underscoring that the CCI has issued no further orders since the investigation began.

Zomato’s Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, Sandhya Sethia, addressed the matter, stating that the original April 2022 “Prima Facie Order” led to an inquiry directed by the CCI’s Director General. The CCI had previously outlined its concerns, particularly regarding Zomato's platform practices, such as listing preferences for restaurant partners and pricing consistency across platforms. However, Zomato reassured stakeholders that its practices fully comply with the Competition Act, 2002, and do not harm market competition.

“The aforementioned news article is misleading,” Sethia stated, emphasizing that Zomato has been transparent in its dealings and has continued to engage with the Commission constructively. The company underscored that there have been “no further reportable events” that would require an additional regulatory disclosure under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations of 2015.

Zomato assured stakeholders of its dedication to cooperating with the CCI and addressing any recommendations that may emerge from the investigation.

This clarification followed the recent buzz in the industry, fueled by claims that Zomato and Swiggy might have engaged in unfair market practices. Although the initial investigation raised questions about practices such as preferential listings and pricing parity, Zomato maintains that these measures aim to deliver customer satisfaction without compromising competition standards.