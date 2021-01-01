Zomato receives 4,100 orders per minute on New Year's eve, its highest ever

Online restaurant guide and food ordering platform Zomato saw a record number of orders on New Year's eve as more people in India ordered food online due to covid-induced curfews in many states. Zomato clocked an unprecedented record of over 4,000 orders per minute(OPM) on the New Year's eve.

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal live-tweeted interesting stats on the order numbers, rise in order value and the tension which gripped his tech team.

Also Read | Investing during all-time highs can be good strategy

At about 7:53 pm, Goyal tweeted, "Insane amount of strain in the system right now. 1.4 lakh live orders right now. ~20k biryanis in transit. And 16k pizzas; 40% of them extra cheese pizzas."

Insane amount of strain in the system right now. 1.4 lakh live orders right now. ~20k biryanis in transit. And 16k pizzas; 40% of them extra cheese pizzas. #facts https://t.co/2TK8IHyxHp — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020

Goyal also informed that people from outside India especially from the UAE, Lebanon, Turkey were placing orders for people in India.

Here's a heat map of "add to cart" events across the globe. 634k events in the last 30 minutes.



So many people outside of India are placing orders for their loved ones in India. 🥳



PS – UAE, Lebanon, Turkey event logs are for local orders. pic.twitter.com/mABSmz3QHf — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020

Goyal further added that the order velocity on the application was the highest the app had seen in his history. It started at 2,500 orders per minute at 6:14 pm and peaked to touch 4,100 orders per minute at 8:22 pm.

One last tweet. OPM 4,100. OK bye. https://t.co/hj1pAeAGl8 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020

In December last yea, Zomato had closed USD 660 million (over ₹4,850 crore) funding round, valuing the company at a post-money valuation of USD 3.6 billion.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via