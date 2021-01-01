Zomato receives 4,100 orders per minute on New Year's eve, its highest ever

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal live-tweeted interesting stats on the order numbers, rise in order value and the tension which gripped his tech team.

Online restaurant guide and food ordering platform Zomato saw a record number of orders on New Year's eve as more people in India ordered food online due to covid-induced curfews in many states. Zomato clocked an unprecedented record of over 4,000 orders per minute(OPM) on the New Year's eve.

At about 7:53 pm, Goyal tweeted, "Insane amount of strain in the system right now. 1.4 lakh live orders right now. ~20k biryanis in transit. And 16k pizzas; 40% of them extra cheese pizzas."

Goyal also informed that people from outside India especially from the UAE, Lebanon, Turkey were placing orders for people in India.

Goyal further added that the order velocity on the application was the highest the app had seen in his history. It started at 2,500 orders per minute at 6:14 pm and peaked to touch 4,100 orders per minute at 8:22 pm.

In December last yea, Zomato had closed USD 660 million (over ₹4,850 crore) funding round, valuing the company at a post-money valuation of USD 3.6 billion.