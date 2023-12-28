Zomato receives ₹402 crore show cause notice for unpaid GST on delivery charges collected from customers
Zomato has received a show cause notice from the GST office for a tax liability of ₹401.7 crore, in addition to interest and penalty on delivery fee collection
Online delivering platform Zomato Ltd, on December 28, announced that it has received show cause notice (SCN) from theGoods and Services Tax (GST) office for supposed tax liability of ₹401.7 crore, in addition to interest and penalty on the delivery fee collection from its customer from the period of 29 October 2019 to 31 March 2022.