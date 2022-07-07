Zomato replies to online vs offline food price controversy2 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 04:42 PM IST
- Does not have any control over the prices implemented by the restaurant partners on our platform, Zomato said
After a Zomoto user drew attention on social media pointing out the astounding difference in bill amount when the same food is ordered offline and online, the brand clarified that ‘it does not have any control over the prices implemented by the restaurant partners’. Zomato further assured that it has informed the restaurant partner of his feedback.