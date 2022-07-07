After a Zomoto user drew attention on social media pointing out the astounding difference in bill amount when the same food is ordered offline and online, the brand clarified that ‘it does not have any control over the prices implemented by the restaurant partners’. Zomato further assured that it has informed the restaurant partner of his feedback.

Recently, taking to Linkedin, Rahul Kabra, performance marketing manager shared two photos that have the same food order but different pricing. The order includes--Veg black pepper sauce, vegetable fried rice, and mushroom momo. While the offline purchase was ₹512 (including CGST and SGST), when it was ordered from Zomato, the food cost him ₹689 (after applying a discount of ₹75). If calculated, then the online food bill comes at a 34% ( ₹178) higher price than when it was bought offline. Making an apple-to-apple comparison Kabra started the post by saying, “Proof that #Zomato wants to make more money per order than the food service provider!"

Read the post here

Kabra wrote, "I think there is a need to cap this cost escalation which should be implemented by the government so as to make this a win-win for all stakeholders".

He added, "Customer acquisition cost is what all start-ups are struggling with. Retention is the key to enhancing customer lifetime value. Zomato is always on top of my mind due to its constant omni channel advertising! But I must say me being a normal value-driven Indian customer, at the end of the day will always make a price to benefit comparative analysis as an end result of any higher pricing".

Kabra also highlighted that people will ultimately stop ordering from Zomato or switch to another option once they become aware of the high cost of Zomato delivery. “I must say me being a normal value-driven Indian customer, at the end of the day will always make a price to benefit comparative analysis as an end result of any higher pricing,"

Following the post, the brand drew flak from the users. The post garnered over 11,000 reactions and 1,700 comments.

What Zomato to said?

Replying to the same post, Zomato said, “Zomato being an intermediary platform between a customer and a restaurant, does not have any control over the prices implemented by the restaurant partners on our platform." The company further added that they have informed the restaurant partner of his feedback and asked them to check into this.