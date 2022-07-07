Zomato replies to online vs offline food price controversy

Recently, taking to Linkedin, Rahul Kabra, performance marketing manager shared two photos that have the same food order but different pricing. The order includes--Veg black pepper sauce, vegetable fried rice, and mushroom momo. While the offline purchase was ₹512 (including CGST and SGST), when it was ordered from Zomato, the food cost him ₹689 (after applying a discount of ₹75). If calculated, then the online food bill comes at a 34% ( ₹178) higher price than when it was bought offline. Making an apple-to-apple comparison Kabra started the post by saying, “Proof that #Zomato wants to make more money per order than the food service provider!"