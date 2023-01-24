Food aggregator Zomato has relaunched its Zomato Gold, loyalty programme, which will offer users to avail of discounts for dining in and food delivery.

The service has been introduced at a price of ₹149 for three months. This is a discount to the ₹999 quarterly membership.

With Zomato Gold, users will get unlimited free deliveries at restaurants under 10 kilometer distance.

“The new Zomato Gold is a brand-new membership, just with a familiar name. It has exciting new benefits such as free delivery, no delay guarantee, VIP access during rush hour and many more," said Zomato.

Zomato users that had pro or pro plus membership with Edition card, their membership will be active till 23 February 2023. After that the users will be given a three-month membership of Zomato Gold.

The food aggregator platform had discontinued Zomato Pro in August last year.

At the earning calls Zomato's chief financial officer Akshant Goyal had said that the company was well aware of what 'competition is doing' in loyalty programmes.

"On the loyalty program, we are aware of what the competition is doing. And we also had one of our own, which we have discontinued. So, it's a business call - there are pros and cons of the form of loyalty program that is out in the market today. We are, as we speak, working on creating something which is more differentiated. We believe, at least, and perhaps make sure that we get the benefit of customers' loyalty without really losing a lot of money. So, I would request you to please wait and watch for that, and we'll come back with some loyalty program construct soon in the market," he said.

Food aggregator Zomato Ltd on Monday said that the company is looking to rebrand its 10-minutes delivery service, Zomato Instant.

Zomato said that the firm is working on a new menu and all its finishing stations will remain intact. The firm said that no people or employees will be impacted by this decision.

Zomato’s net loss for the September quarter narrowed to ₹250.8 crore compared to ₹434.9 in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Meanwhile, revenue from operations rose by 62.20 per cent to ₹1,661.3 crore.

The company's food delivery business September quarter sales have grown only 22 per cent to ₹6,631 crore from ₹5,410 crore in corresponding quarter last fiscal.

