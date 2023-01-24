Zomato restarts Zomato Gold with discounts on deliveries, dining2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 05:23 PM IST
With Zomato Gold, users will get unlimited free deliveries at restaurants under 10 kilometer distance
Food aggregator Zomato has relaunched its Zomato Gold, loyalty programme, which will offer users to avail of discounts for dining in and food delivery.
