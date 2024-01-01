Food delivery giant Zomato celebrated a triumphant New Year's Eve, recording a staggering surge in orders that dwarfs past years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CEO Deepinder Goyal took to social media to share the incredible feat, stating, "Fun fact: We've delivered almost as many orders on NYE 23 as we did on NYE 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 combined Excited about the future!"

This translates to a phenomenal accomplishment. Zomato's New Year's Eve deliveries nearly matched the combined total of six previous New Year's Eves, highlighting a remarkable growth trajectory. This unprecedented order volume signifies a growing reliance on Zomato's services for festive celebrations and reflects a shift towards convenience and home-based enjoyment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The Indian economy is really boosting, and I'm happy for restaurants. Hopefully, delivery boys will get some extra incentives sir," A user responded.

“A big patron here!! Wishing you and your team an awesome year ahead!! Keep rocking," another user wrote.

Mint earlier reported, that food delivery giant Zomato has received a ₹ 401.7 crore show-cause notice for delivery charges collected over two and a half years. The notice, dated 26 December, asks why Zomato shouldn't be liable for this tax amount, including interest and penalties, for the period from 29 October 2019 to 31 March 2022.

“Further, in view of the contractual terms and conditions mutually agreed upon, the delivery partners have provided the delivery services to the customers and not the company. This is also supported by opinions from our external legal and tax advisors. The company will be filing an appropriate response to the show cause notice," Zomato said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This tax notice is based on the delivery charges collected from customers. Both Zomato and rival Swiggy have received notices for not paying goods and services tax (GST) on the delivery fees they charge on food orders.

