Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Zomato rolls out new ‘recommendations from friends’ feature; here's what it's about

Zomato rolls out new ‘recommendations from friends’ feature; here's what it's about

Anubhav Mukherjee

Zomato, an online food delivery platform, launched a new recommendations feature on Tuesday, December 10, and said that the customers would have full control over what they recommend, share, and see from their friends.

Zomato Ltd announced the launch of a new recommendation feature on Tuesday, December 10.

Online food delivery platform Zomato Limited announced on Tuesday, November 10, that it has launched a new feature called “recommendations from friends," which aims to personalise the user experience while ordering food.

The company also disclosed that the latest feature was rolled out to the application last week and is available in the newest version of the Zomato app. The food delivery giant aims to harp on the recommendation from the user's friend factor, which is a step towards personalising the user experience.

Rolled out nationwide last week and available in the latest version of the Zomato app, this feature helps customers discover restaurants and dishes through personalized recommendations from their friends.

“The new feature will allow our customers to make food choices based on their friends’ recommendations, making their discovery and ordering experience on our platform more relatable and enjoyable," Rakesh Ranjan, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Zomato's Food Delivery segment, said in an official statement.

The Zomato food delivery chief also focused on the privacy factor and said that the customers would have “full control" over what they recommend, share and see from their friends.

“Most importantly, our customers will have full control over the recommendations that they share and see from their friends, ensuring their privacy is not compromised at any point," Ranjan said.

Zomato Ltd shares closed 0.22 per cent higher at 295.90 after Tuesday's market session, compared to 295.25 at the previous market close.

What can users do with the new feature?

Zomato users can send, edit or even turn off the recommendations from the “manage recommendations" section in the application. The company also confirmed that in the recommendations, the order history and order frequency are not shared.

“Recommendations shared by a customer can be seen only by friends who have their contact, shared contact access while onboarding and selected the customer as a contact they want to see recommendations from," the company said in the statement.

Users will also have the option to opt out of this new feature. “Customers can also choose to opt out of using the feature if they do not want to see recommendations from their friends," the Zomato statement said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.