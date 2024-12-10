Zomato, an online food delivery platform, launched a new recommendations feature on Tuesday, December 10, and said that the customers would have full control over what they recommend, share, and see from their friends.

The company also disclosed that the latest feature was rolled out to the application last week and is available in the newest version of the Zomato app. The food delivery giant aims to harp on the recommendation from the user's friend factor, which is a step towards personalising the user experience.

"The new feature will allow our customers to make food choices based on their friends' recommendations, making their discovery and ordering experience on our platform more relatable and enjoyable," Rakesh Ranjan, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Zomato's Food Delivery segment, said in an official statement.

The Zomato food delivery chief also focused on the privacy factor and said that the customers would have "full control" over what they recommend, share and see from their friends.

What can users do with the new feature? Zomato users can send, edit or even turn off the recommendations from the "manage recommendations" section in the application. The company also confirmed that in the recommendations, the order history and order frequency are not shared.

"Recommendations shared by a customer can be seen only by friends who have their contact, shared contact access while onboarding and selected the customer as a contact they want to see recommendations from," the company said in the statement.

Users will also have the option to opt out of this new feature. “Customers can also choose to opt out of using the feature if they do not want to see recommendations from their friends," the Zomato statement said.