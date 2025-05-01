Zomato rules out future in ultra-fast food delivery, shuts down ‘quick’ service
SummaryThe management said it shut down ultra-fast food delivery service, Quick, because this came at the cost of customer experience, operational feasibility, and the expected boost in demand didn’t materialize.
Zomato says it doesn't see a future for ultra-fast food delivery, and cited poor customer experience and limited incremental value as key reasons for shutting down its Quick and Everyday services. In its Q4 FY25 earnings call on Thursday, the company emphasised that the model is not aligned with its long-term vision and is no longer a strategic focus.