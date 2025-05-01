Zomato rules out future in ultra-fast food delivery, shuts down ‘quick’ service

“...I think Quick was an attempt to bring down the delivery time from the average—let's say 30 minutes for the platform—to 10 minutes. What we realized is that it’s extremely hard, and we don’t see any incrementality in demand by doing that, especially given that customer experience is poor…Our view is that we should try to bring that 30 minutes down to maybe 20–25 minutes over time by making our overall logistics fleet and delivery system more efficient. Those are the gains we want to chase now, rather than trying to build an extremely quick service, which, without end-to-end control on the supply chain, we think is extremely hard to do," said Akshant Goyal, chief financial officer at Zomato.