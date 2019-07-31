On Tuesday night, a Twitter user Amit Shukla after ordering food through Zomato cancelled his order as the food delivery company had allocated 'a non Hindu rider' for his delivery. "Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN they allocated a non hindu rider for my food they said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation I said you can't force me to take a delivery I don't want don't refund just cancel," Amit Shukla tweeted tagging the food delivery company.

Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN they allocated a non hindu rider for my food they said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation I said you can't force me to take a delivery I don't want don't refund just cancel — पं अमित शुक्ल (@NaMo_SARKAAR) July 30, 2019

Zomato India had a perfect response to this bizarre tweet.

"Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion," the company tweeted in response to the customer's request for change of the rider.

Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion. https://t.co/H8P5FlAw6y — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 31, 2019

And this response from Zomato India is winning the internet.

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal echoed his company's stand with a firm message. "We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren't sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values," he tweeted

We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/cgSIW2ow9B — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 31, 2019

Zomato's response won it many admirers.

"Respect. I love your app. Thank you for giving me a reason to admire the company behind it," former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Respect. I love your app. Thank you for giving me a reason to admire the company behind it. https://t.co/nohfkYsrJQ — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 31, 2019

Former Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi tweeted: "Salute Deepinder Goyal! You are the real face of India! Proud of you."

Salute Deepinder Goyal! You are the real face of India! Proud of you. https://t.co/6XnO9NsYgj — Dr. S.Y. Quraishi (@DrSYQuraishi) July 31, 2019

Since being shared, Zomato’s tweet has collected over 26,000 ‘likes’ and more than 10,000 retweets.

Shukla, the customer who cancelled the order, had also shared the order status with a map from a locality in Jabalpur.

His tweets received angry responses from several users.

Stop using petrol too that comes from the gulf the Muslim country....

Cos India is the largest importer of crude oil from Gcc countries... (Muslim countries) — RiA (@RiaRevealed) July 31, 2019