Zomato's response after man cancels order over delivery boy's identity: 'Food doesn't have a religion'

1 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2019, 02:34 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 'Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion,' Zomato tweeted
  • The person had cancelled the order because Zomato had allocated 'a non-Hindu rider' for his delivery

On Tuesday night, a Twitter user Amit Shukla after ordering food through Zomato cancelled his order as the food delivery company had allocated 'a non Hindu rider' for his delivery. "Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN they allocated a non hindu rider for my food they said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation I said you can't force me to take a delivery I don't want don't refund just cancel," Amit Shukla tweeted tagging the food delivery company.

"Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion," the company tweeted in response to the customer's request for change of the rider.

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal echoed his company's stand with a firm message. "We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren't sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values," he tweeted

"Respect. I love your app. Thank you for giving me a reason to admire the company behind it," former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Former Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi tweeted: "Salute Deepinder Goyal! You are the real face of India! Proud of you."

Since being shared, Zomato’s tweet has collected over 26,000 ‘likes’ and more than 10,000 retweets.

Shukla, the customer who cancelled the order, had also shared the order status with a map from a locality in Jabalpur.

His tweets received angry responses from several users.

