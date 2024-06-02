Zomato says ‘avoid ordering from us during....’; netizens ask it to 'close business'
Food delivery platform Zomato on Sunday asked its customers to avoid ordering food during the peak afternoon hours. The post is being seen in connection with intense heatwave conditions across the country. Several states of the country are witnessing record-breaking temperatures for the past few days, and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the scorching heat conditions will continue for the next few days. However, Delhi residents took a sigh of relief on Saturday as light drizzle reduced the temperatures.