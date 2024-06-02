Food delivery platform Zomato on Sunday asked its customers to avoid ordering food during the peak afternoon hours. The post is being seen in connection with intense heatwave conditions across the country. Several states of the country are witnessing record-breaking temperatures for the past few days, and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the scorching heat conditions will continue for the next few days. However, Delhi residents took a sigh of relief on Saturday as light drizzle reduced the temperatures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“pls avoid ordering during peak afternoon unless absolutely necessary," Zomato said in a post on social media platform X, drawing a strong response from users on internet.

The request came as a way to prevent the delivery executives of Zomato from riding their bikes in intense heat to deliver the orders.

How social media reacted? The internet wasn't thrilled with Zomato's idea, as most users pointed out that the food delivery company can not ask customers to avoid delivering food during lunch hours. The netizens said that if they care so much about their delivery executives, the company can simply hold the delivery services during the peak afternoon hours.

"Bro, you are in food services and people order food when it is absolutely necessary. If you actually care about your employees, you would be posting “Our services are unavailable during peak afternoon hours," one user said. "Is it even real? Though I appreciate the concern, lunchtime orders cannot be postponed to dinner time. If so, Zomato needs to identify "absolutely necessary" orders and not-so-necessary orders," another user said.

"Please close the business for 4 hours 12-4 PM , that would be right approach," a third one suggested. "Wow a food delivery app asking its customers not to order in the afternoon, what about those who stays alone? If you're really that concerned about the well being of the delivery guys, increase their incentives, you guys already charge Platform fee on every order to pay Goyal's bills," one more said.

