Zomato scraps 10-minute delivery1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 09:38 PM IST
Zomato’s move to foray into Instant delivery was driven by consumer preference, founder Deepinder Goyal had said in a blogpost last March
Food aggregator Zomato has scrapped its 10-minute delivery service a year after piloting it in Bengaluru, Gurugram and in some areas of Delhi. It is rebranding the business and working on a new menu with its restaurant partners.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×