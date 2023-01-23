Home / Companies / Start-ups /  Zomato scraps 10-minute delivery
Back

Food aggregator Zomato has scrapped its 10-minute delivery service a year after piloting it in Bengaluru, Gurugram and in some areas of Delhi. It is rebranding the business and working on a new menu with its restaurant partners.

Instant delivery has been off the ordering app since 1 January. “The instant service is not shutting down. All finishing stations remain intact, and no people are impacted by this decision," a company spokesperson said on Monday.

The news was first reported by ET Prime on Monday.

To be sure, in March 2022, Zomato announced plans to roll out Instant—a 10-minute food delivery service. Orders were fulfilled via small hubs or stations operating mini assembly kitchens for popular dishes of restaurant partners, offering a limited set of food and beverage options to customers.

Zomato’s move to foray into Instant delivery was driven by consumer preference, founder Deepinder Goyal had said in a blogpost last March. “The fulfilment of our quick delivery promise relies on finishing stations, located in close proximity to high-demand customer neighbourhoods. Sophisticated demand prediction algorithm and future-ready in-station robotics are employed to ensure the food is sterile, fresh and hot at the time it is picked up by a delivery partner."

So far, it had set up only five food stations, but could not scale it, said people privy with Zomato’s plans. The move comes after a string of high-level exits at Zomato.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Gunjan Patidar, the company’s co-founder and chief technology officer, resigned earlier this month. In November, co-founder Mohit Gupta quit the food-tech company. Rahul Ganjoo, the head of new initiatives, left the company in November. Siddharth Jhawar, Zomato’s vice president of global growth, resigned that month as well.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout