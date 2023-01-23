Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Zomato scraps 10-minute delivery

Zomato scraps 10-minute delivery

1 min read . 09:38 PM ISTStaff writer
The move comes after a string of high-level exits at Zomato.

Zomato’s move to foray into Instant delivery was driven by consumer preference, founder Deepinder Goyal had said in a blogpost last March

Food aggregator Zomato has scrapped its 10-minute delivery service a year after piloting it in Bengaluru, Gurugram and in some areas of Delhi. It is rebranding the business and working on a new menu with its restaurant partners.

Instant delivery has been off the ordering app since 1 January. “The instant service is not shutting down. All finishing stations remain intact, and no people are impacted by this decision," a company spokesperson said on Monday.

The news was first reported by ET Prime on Monday.

To be sure, in March 2022, Zomato announced plans to roll out Instant—a 10-minute food delivery service. Orders were fulfilled via small hubs or stations operating mini assembly kitchens for popular dishes of restaurant partners, offering a limited set of food and beverage options to customers.

Zomato’s move to foray into Instant delivery was driven by consumer preference, founder Deepinder Goyal had said in a blogpost last March. “The fulfilment of our quick delivery promise relies on finishing stations, located in close proximity to high-demand customer neighbourhoods. Sophisticated demand prediction algorithm and future-ready in-station robotics are employed to ensure the food is sterile, fresh and hot at the time it is picked up by a delivery partner."

So far, it had set up only five food stations, but could not scale it, said people privy with Zomato’s plans. The move comes after a string of high-level exits at Zomato.

Gunjan Patidar, the company’s co-founder and chief technology officer, resigned earlier this month. In November, co-founder Mohit Gupta quit the food-tech company. Rahul Ganjoo, the head of new initiatives, left the company in November. Siddharth Jhawar, Zomato’s vice president of global growth, resigned that month as well.

