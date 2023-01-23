Zomato scraps 10-minute delivery

Zomato’s move to foray into Instant delivery was driven by consumer preference, founder Deepinder Goyal had said in a blogpost last March. “The fulfilment of our quick delivery promise relies on finishing stations, located in close proximity to high-demand customer neighbourhoods. Sophisticated demand prediction algorithm and future-ready in-station robotics are employed to ensure the food is sterile, fresh and hot at the time it is picked up by a delivery partner."