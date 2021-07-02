Zomato seeks CCI nod for 9.3% stake buy in Grofers India

Zomato seeks CCI nod for 9.3% stake buy in Grofers India1 min read . 07:54 PM IST
- A notice has been filed with the CCI for the proposed acquisition by Zomato of approximately 9.3% stake in each of Grofers India and Hands on Trades
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Online food ordering platform Zomato has sought Competition Commission's nod for buying stake in online grocery shopping platform Grofers India and one more entity.
Online food ordering platform Zomato has sought Competition Commission's nod for buying stake in online grocery shopping platform Grofers India and one more entity.
In this regard, a notice has been filed with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for "the proposed acquisition by Zomato of approximately 9.3 per cent stake in each of Grofers India and Hands on Trades Pvt Ltd (HoT) along with certain rights in each of the targets (proposed transaction)".
In this regard, a notice has been filed with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for "the proposed acquisition by Zomato of approximately 9.3 per cent stake in each of Grofers India and Hands on Trades Pvt Ltd (HoT) along with certain rights in each of the targets (proposed transaction)".
Grofers International is an investment holding company and is the holding company of Grofers India and HoT.
"The proposed transaction will have no impact on the competitive landscape in any potential relevant market in India, in any manner," as per the notice.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!