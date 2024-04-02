Zomato gets service tax demand, penalty order of ₹184 crore, set to appeal
Zomato, India’s leading online food delivery platform, has said that the company has received a service tax demand and penalty order of over ₹184 crore for the period October 2014 to June 2017.
