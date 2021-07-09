Zomato  set  to  break into India’s top 100 most valued firms

Startups such as Zomato are benefiting from an explosive growth in users as people order in everything from food to groceries instead of dining out or visiting stores during the pandemic. Some of these pandemic-era habits are unlikely to change, experts say. The growth in smartphone users has also helped these consumer startups, several of which are set to go public in India over the next few months. “The management team met more than 300 institutional investors, across markets, including the US, Europe, Asia and India. Investors recognize Zomato is the largest food delivery player in India, the first of its kind, going public. They also recognize several macro themes such as a very large growing addressable market, headroom for growth and increased adoption of technology," said V. Jayasankar, senior executive director and head of equity capital markets, Kotak Investment Banking, which is managing the share sale.

