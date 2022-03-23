Zomato set to scale 10-minute food delivery

Kabir Suri, president, National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), said while servicing consumers’ impulse purchases might be a good idea; it could limit offerings. “There’s a time that’s required to prepare and pack an item. And then there’s time taken to deliver that order. We run restaurants and we know it’s impossible to make things in under 10 minutes. No one’s questioning the fact that they’re trying to service impulse purchases, but let us be practical about what they can achieve. We also have to be concerned about (rider) safety."

