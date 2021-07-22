Zomato shares listing tomorrow confirmed. What latest GMP signals

The ₹9,400 crore initial public offer of the food delivery startup - which was India's biggest since IPO March 2020 - was subscribed 38 times. Retail investors bid 7.45 times while qualified institutional buyers or QIBs bid almost 54 times the quota reserved for them and non-institutional investors 35 times. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar of Zomato IPO and investors can check their share allocation on its website.

