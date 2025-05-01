Zomato shuts 15-minute food delivery service ‘Quick’ four months after launch, confirms CEO Deepinder Goyal in Q4 report

Zomato announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q4FY25) on Thursday, May 1, and informed it's shareholders that the leading food delivery giant will shut down it's 15-minute food delivery service 'Quick' and Zomato Everyday. Zomato ‘Quick’ was launched just four months ago.

Advertisement

Responding to a question on Zomato 'Quick' and Zomato Everyday services, Zomato chief executive officer (CEO) Deepinder Goyal said in a letter to shareholders today, “We are actually shutting down both these initiatives as we are not seeing the path to profitability in these without compromising on customer experience. The current restaurant density and kitchen infrastructure is not set up for delivering orders in 10 minutes which leads to inconsistent customer experience.”

Zomato ‘Quick’, ‘Everyday’ shuts down

As a result, Zomato did not see any incrementality in demand while it ran Quick as an experiment for a few months. With Everyday, the food delivery giant realized that the need for homely-meals is a limited use case largely for oce locations in metros. 'We did not see enough ROI by keeping it running at a small scale," confirmed Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal.

Advertisement

Zomato Everyday was a quick food delivery option that appeared on Zomato’s explore page on the app, offering ready-to-eat, homely meals from select restaurants located within a two-kilometre radius. The option, however, is no longer visible.

This was Zomato’s second attempt to crack the quick food delivery market. Its earlier service– Zomato Instant, launched in 2022 – promised 10-minute deliveries in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR but was shut down by January 2023.

Zomato Q4 Results

Eternal, which owns the Zomato and Blinkit brands, on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹39 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The company, which rebranded itself as Eternal in March, had posted a net profit of ₹175 crore in the year-ago period.

Advertisement

The company in a regulatory filing said that the results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025, along with the December-end quarter, are not comparable with other periods.

The Deepinder Goyal-led firm's revenue from operations in the January-March quarter was at ₹5,833 crore. In the year-ago period it stood at ₹3,562 crore, the filing showed.

However, during the quarter under review, Eternal's total expenses stood at ₹6,104 crore.

Eternal witnessed a widening of losses in the quick commerce business Blinkit, the regulatory filing showed.