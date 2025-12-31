Zomato hikes delivery worker incentives for January 31 as company braces for higher order volumes on New Year's Eve

Food delivery platform Zomato has hiked the incentive for its delivery partners during peak hours and year-end days as the company expects demand to go up during this time.

This also coincides with a day when gig workers across India, including delivery personnel of platforms like Swiggy and Zomato have gone on a strike protesting pay, lack of social security and working conditions even as the platforms expect higher order volumes on New Year's Eve.

However, in a statement to Livemint, Zomato clarified that the higher incentive move for delivery workers on December 31 was a regular process and did not relate to the ongoing strike by gig workers.

“This is part of our standard annual operating protocol during festive periods, which typically see higher earning opportunities due to increased demand,” a spokesperson for Eternal, Zomato's parent company, told Livemint in the official statement.

How much will Zomato delivery partners earn on New Year's Eve? According to a social media post by the official page of Zomato for delivery partners, more than 23,000 gig workers with the platform earned more than ₹1,500 on 25 December.

Zomato expects its workers to earn up to ₹3,000 on New Year's Eve individually over the day, according to a recent post on the page.

The company is offering its delivery partners ₹120-150 per order during peak hours between 6 pm and 12 am, as per people familiar with the matter.

Additionally, Zomato has waived off penalties on order cancellations and denials, a moved aimed to reduce risks of income loss during uneven order flow periods and high demand.

What is Swiggy doing for its delivery partners? According to a report by PTI citing people familiar with the matter, Swiggy is offering up to ₹10,000 to its partners over 31 December and 1 January.

However, when Livemint reached out to Swiggy, the company said that it was a standard process for the company.

“At Swiggy, we are committed to empowering our delivery partners. As part of our standard process, enhanced incentives are offered on special occasions such as festivals, allowing delivery partners to benefit from increased earning opportunities during peak demand periods across the year,” the company said in its statement.

On New Year's Eve, the platform is advertising peak-hour earnings of up to ₹ ₹2,000 for the six-hour period between 6 pm and 12 am, in a bid to ensure adequate rider availability during one of the busiest ordering windows of the year, as per the PTI report.

Gig workers go on strike today Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union (TGPWU) and Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) have claimed that lakhs of workers are set to join the nationwide strike to demand better payouts and improved working conditions.