Zomato temporarily suspends new user onboarding on UPI payments app

Zomato temporarily suspends new user onboarding on UPI payments app1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 10:11 PM IST
- Earlier in May, Zomato launched Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services for some users in the country in partnership with ICICI Bank.
Two months after rolling out a new feature, food delivery platform Zomato has temporarily paused the onboarding of new users on the Unified Payments Interface, the firm said on 13 July.
The firm added that it would start enrolling new users on the app by the end of the month.
"The UPI offering has been temporarily paused for new user onboarding, only to incorporate feedback received on the onboarding flow. We will start enrolling new users by the end of the month," a Zomato spokesperson said.
UPI is a real-time payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
As per details, the service facilitates the transfer of money directly from the user's phone using a UPI PIN on supporting apps. Some of the top players offering UPI service in the country are Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe.
With agency inputs.