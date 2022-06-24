Zomato to acquire Blinkit for 4,447 crore in all-stock deal

Deepinder Goyal, founder and chief executive of Zomato, in a blog post, noted that quick commerce has been the company’s strategic priority since last year when it first invested in Blinkit. “We have seen this industry grow rapidly, both in India and globally, as customers have found great value in quick delivery of groceries and other essentials. This business is also synergistic with our core food business, giving Zomato the right to win in the long term," he added.

