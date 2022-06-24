Zomato approves Blinkit acquisition for 4,447 crore

Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Zomato is now looking to take advantage of the booming quick delivery market
1 min read . 07:18 PM ISTLivemint

China's Ant Group-backed Zomato already owns a more than 9% stake in Blinkit

The board of Zomato has approved the acquisition of Blinkit for 4,447 crore in an all-stock deal, the food delivery company said in a statement on Friday. 

It stated that the board has approved acquisition of up to 33,018 equity shares of Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd from its shareholders for a total purchase consideration of 4,447.48 crore at a price of 13.45 lakh per equity share.

This transaction will be carried out through issuance and allotment of up to 62.85 crore fully paid-up equity shares of Zomato, having face value of Re 1 each at a price of 70.76 per equity share.

"This acquisition is in line with our strategy of investing in the quick commerce business," Zomato said.

The move comes as Zomato is looking to take advantage of the booming quick delivery market. Rivals Swiggy, Reliance Industries-backed Dunzo, Tata-backed BigBasket and Zepto are also betting on fast deliveries in the so-called quick commerce sector.

Zomato already owns a more than 9% stake in Blinkit.

In March this year, the company had approved a grant of loan up to $150 million to Blinkit, formerly Grofers, in one or more tranches.

Formerly known as Grofers, SoftBank Group-backed Blinkit rebranded itself late last year as its chief promised to speed up deliveries of everything from groceries to electronics in a burgeoning market dominated by Walmart's Flipkart and Amazon's local unit.

Blinkit, which operates in over 20 Indian cities, delivers products ranging from milk, fruits and vegetables to electronics.

Shares of Zomato ended 1.15% higher at 70.35 apiece on the BSE on Friday. 

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.