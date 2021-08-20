Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Zomato to cease US operations, sharpen focus on India

Zomato to cease US operations, sharpen focus on India

Zomato's market capitalisation crossed $13.3 billion after listing in the public markets.
1 min read . 05:35 PM IST Payal Ganguly

  • The company said the contribution of the business to Zomato’s turnover was nil
  • Zomato which has a presence in 23 countries will provide services such as restaurant search in these geographies

Food technology platform Zomato has dissolved the business of its step-down subsidiary Zomato USA LLC (ZUL), the Gurugram headquartered company has said in a filing with the markets regulator.

The company said the contribution of the business to Zomato’s turnover was nil.

This follows Zomato’s announcement before going public in which the founders said the focus will remain on growing its India business.

Zomato which has a presence in 23 countries said it will provide services such as restaurant search in these geographies.

The operations of ZUL have been discontinued from 17 August onwards and the entity’s contribution to net worth of Zomato stood at 0.07%, according to the filings.

The company’s market capitalisation crossed $13.3 billion after listing in the public markets.

Recently, Zomato also divested its stake in US-based restaurant table booking platform NexTable for $100,000. Earlier this month Zomato had also set up a new fintech payment entity called Zomato Payments Private Limited for payment aggregator and gateway services.

The company recently invested 740 crore in on-demand grocery delivery service provider Grofers to enter the express delivery space for essentials, taking on rival Swiggy’s express grocery delivery service, Instamart.

For the first quarter of FY 2022, Zomato reported 37% sequential growth in gross order value at 4,540 crore. The company reported 26% sequential growth in adjusted revenue for the period at 1,160 crore.

Zomato compared earnings sequentially due to severe impact of covid-related lockdown on its earnings for the first quarter of FY 2021.

