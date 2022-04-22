On the occasion of the World Earth Day on April 22, Zomato on Friday announced that it will go 100% ‘plastic neutral’ for its deliveries starting from April 2022. Additionally, pnline food delivery platform set the target to deliver more than 10 crore orders in sustainable packaging over the next three years. Deepinder Goyal, Zomato Founder and CEO, in a blogspot shared on Twitter said that the company recognises that it is important to start promoting biodegradable and other non-plastic alternatives to make them become as affordable and available as plastic is today.

