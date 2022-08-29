Zomato to not rebrand app to Eternal: CEO2 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 05:55 PM IST
- Weeks ago, Goyal shared a note with his team about rebranding the larger Zomato organization (post the acquisition of Blinkit) as Eternal
Zomato's founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Monday clarified that he has no plans to rebrand the app to ‘Eternal’, weeks after him sharing an internal note with his team about internally rebranding the larger Zomato organization (post the acquisition of Blinkit) as ‘Eternal’.