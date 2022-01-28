Zomato to set up NBFC; invests in two more startups amid plunge in stock

Zomato has been investing aggressively in many startups, since the company got listed on the stock exchanges in July last year. The company invested in Shiprocket, an ecommerce shipping and enablement platform, in November last year. The company also invested $50 million in Samast Technologies Pvt Ltd., which operates hyperlocal discovery platform magicpin. Further, Zomato had invested $50 million in Curefit, giving it a cumulative shareholding of 6.4% in the company that had valued Curefit at $1.5 billion.