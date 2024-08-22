Zomato announced on Thursday, August 22, that it has immediately shut down its intercity ‘Legends’ services. Deepinder Goyal, chief executive officer (CEO) of the online food delivery giant, said on microblogging platform ‘X’ ‘’Update on Zomato Legends - after two years of trying, not finding product market fit, we have decided to shut down the service with immediate effect.''

The intercity food delivery service has been discontinued after the company temporarily paused it and restarted it with a few changes in July 2024 to make orders more profitable. Legends offered iconic dishes from 10 cities to other parts of the country. Following the shut-down, Zomato's food-delivery service will operate only within cities.

The announcement comes one day after the food delivery app said it would acquire the movie and events ticketing businesses of fintech major Paytm for ₹2,034 crore. Zomato and Paytm parent company One 97 Communications boards had approved the all-cash deal.

As part of the agreement, Paytm's entertainment ticketing business will be transferred to its subsidiaries Orbgen Technologies Pvt Ltd (OTPL) and Wasteland Entertainment Pvt Ltd (WEPL), followed by the sale of a 100 per cent stake in these subsidiaries (which operate the TicketNew and Insider platforms) to Zomato.