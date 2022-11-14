Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Zomato to shut down UAE ordering app; users will be redirected to Talabat

Zomato to shut down UAE ordering app; users will be redirected to Talabat

1 min read . 09:25 PM ISTJyoti Banthia
With Zomato Pay, customers can now make payments at its partner restaurants using the Zomato Pay feature on the app and avail discounts and cashback offers.

  • The company said that from November 24, 2022 customers looking to order food through the Zomato app in UAE will be redirected to Talabat

Food delivery firm Zomato on Monday said that it would be discontinuing its food ordering application for users in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Food delivery firm Zomato on Monday said that it would be discontinuing its food ordering application for users in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The company said that from November 24, 2022 customers looking to order food through the Zomato app in UAE will be redirected to Talabat. Zomato sold its UAE-based food delivery business in 2019.

The company said that from November 24, 2022 customers looking to order food through the Zomato app in UAE will be redirected to Talabat. Zomato sold its UAE-based food delivery business in 2019.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

After selling the UAE-based business, the company had been rendering services to Talabat in return for cost reimbursement.

"The Company will discontinue rendering of services to talabat in the UAE w.e.f. November 24, 2022 and the customers looking to order food through the Zomato app in UAE will be redirected to talabat, as per the terms of the agreement between the parties," Zomato said in its regulatory filing.

Zomato said that the discontinuation will not have any material impact on the financials of the company and it will continue to offer restaurant discovery and dining-out services in UAE.

"We would further like to inform the exchange that this discontinuation will not have any material impact on the financials and operations of the Company. The Company will continue to offer restaurant discovery and dining-out services in the UAE," filing added.

Zomato’s net loss for the quarter narrowed to 250.8 crore against 434.9 crore registered in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, revenue from operations zoomed 62.20 percent to 1,661.3 crore.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The company said last week that the gross order value of its food business rose 3 per cent in Q2 compared to the previous quarter.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP