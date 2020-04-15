Bengaluru/New Delhi: Ever since Swiggy opened up the food delivery market in Indian cities, Zomato has been playing catch up.

Now, following Swiggy’s entry into grocery delivery, Zomato may be eyeing an acquisition of Grofers, India’s second-largest grocery delivery startup, a person familiar with the matter said, on condition of anonymity. These talks are at a very early stage and may not materialise into a deal, the person said. The Zomato-Grofers talks were reported by the tech news site Entrackr earlier.

Both Zomato and Grofers denied that they were in talks to merge.

The proposed deal could be pushed by investors at the two companies. Sequoia Capital is a shareholder in both Zomato and Grofers have a common shareholder, while Grofers’ largest investor SoftBank hasn’t yet directly invested in food delivery and could see this deal as its entry into the space.

However, Grofers may be reluctant to sell at this point given that the firm has seen a surge in demand because of the coronavirus outbreak. Given that social distancing will be enforced for many quarters to come, analysts expect grocery delivery startups to continue to prosper.

"Currently, online grocery deliveries is a hot space," said Santosh N, Managing Partner D and P Advisory LLP and External Advisor, Duff & Phelps. “(Though) this is just a temporary phase and things will return to normal, even if a small percentage of grocery deliveries move online due to convenience, it will result in a considerable number of users. So, there will be some interest from well-funded startups or larger investors to have an investment in this segment."

Whether the proposed merger materialises or not, Zomato is set to extend its rivalry with Swiggy into grocery delivery.

Recent moves by Zomato into the grocery space echo its late entry in food delivery.

After starting out in 2008, Zomato became the largest restaurant listing platform in the country, but its founder Deepinder Goyal saw the company as a tech-product firm rather than an operations company and avoided food delivery, an operations-driven space that involves building local logistics networks. But Swiggy’s rapid expansion in 2015 forced Goyal to reverse his stance and push the company into food delivery. Zomato is now a close No.2 to Swiggy in the sector.

To justify its rich valuation of $3.6 billion, Swiggy has been moving into newer categories like grocery delivery. Last year, the company also launched a local courier service in some cities similar to that of Dunzo’s.

Now as the covid-19 crisis has prompted millions of people to order groceries online, Swiggy has moved to capitalise on this demand. The company announced this week that it will expand its grocery delivery service to over 125 new cities. It has signed partnerships with consumer goods makers including Hindustan Unilever, P&G India, Dabur India and others to deliver essential items to customers.

Zomato, too, launched a service called Zomato Market this month to delivery groceries. The company has quickly stitched tie-ups with Marico, ITC, Godrej Consumer and others as well as signed up with Grofers for last-mile delivery of goods.

The company’s grocery business is now available in over 150 cities, Zomato's Goyal said.

Because of a temporary dip in food delivery orders, grocery delivery presently comprises 20% of Zomato’s delivery business.

"Consolidation will happen for sure, as common investors will be pushing for it. And since there is a global impact of covid-19, Softbank will have to look at new strategies to fund its existing bets. But will Softbank invest with the same might and put in $250 million to $300 million upwards, in a startup like Grofers is highly questionable. There are very low chances that new investors will come in at any late stage considering the impact of covid-19. They would like to keep their own house in order before looking out," said an investor at a mid-stage VC firm, requesting anonymity.

