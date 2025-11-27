Zomato users can disable contact-sharing — CEO Aditya Mangla shows the simple fix

Online food delivery platform Zomato's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the food delivery, Aditya Mangla, in a recent social media post on LinkedIn, clarified that users will be able to withdraw their consent at any time from the restaurant contact-sharing feature.

Zomato food delivery CEO Aditya Mangla's clarification comes after people showed their concerns about how Zomato will use their personal data if the contact-sharing feature is enabled.

“One clarification that's important: customers can withdraw consent at any time,” said Aditya Mangla in his recent post on LinkedIn. Mangla also highlighted that once phone numbers have already been shared with the restaurants, they cannot be reversed.

Mangla also clarified that Zomato launched this feature after the restaurants wanted a direct line with their customers, and now they have given the customers a choice, as a balance in choice is needed on the matter.

“We built this feature because restaurant partners wanted a direct line to customers. We built the controls because customers deserve choice. Both matter,” said Aditya Mangla.

How to disable Zomato contact-sharing? For users looking to disable Zomato's restaurant contact-sharing feature, the Zomato CEO Aditya Mangla highlighted a step-by-step process, which will stop any future contact-sharing with the partner restaurants.

Step 1: Open the Zomato application

Step 2: Go to your profile section in the application

Step 3: Select the “Hear from restaurants” option

Step 4: Click on the “Stop sharing now” option

However, turning off this option will only be applicable for future orders from the online food delivery portal. The contact details already shared with the restaurants previously ordered from can not be taken back.

“That's it. Future orders, future restaurants—your number stays with us,” said Mangla, clarifying that Zomato will not share your number with the restaurants if the feature is disabled.

What is Zomato's contact-sharing feature? Earlier in November 2025, Zomato launched its restaurant contact-sharing feature in early stages, which gives customers the option to receive marketing and promotional updates directly from the restaurants they have ordered from.

The restaurant contact-sharing feature will only share the user's phone number with the restaurants, and the online food delivery provider will not share any other information with its partners, said CEO Aditya Mangla in his social media post on 20 November 2025.

“We at Zomato are in the early stages of launching a feature on the app which gives customers the option to opt-in to receive marketing and promotional updates directly from restaurants they order from thereafter,” said Mangla in his earlier post on LinkedIn.

The company launched this feature in an effort to connect the restaurant partners and the customers through a direct line, according to the executive.