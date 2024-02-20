Zomato vs DoorDash: Homegrown food delivery platform performs better than US major
Both platforms are focused on increasing monthly active users, bolstering order frequency, and elevating average order value (AOV).
The food delivery market in India has been gaining prominence in the last few years, especially after Covid-19 which forced people to stay home. According to data by Statista, the online food delivery market in India is projected to reach a revenue of $43.78 billion in 2024, meanwhile, in US, the market is projected to reach $353.30 billion this year.