Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal announces ‘dark mode’; netizens impressed — ’Now, at 11 pm when I order pizza...’

Zomato Founder and Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal has announced the launch of a new ‘dark mode’ for the food-delivering giant's mobile application.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated5 Sep 2024, 10:21 PM IST
Deepinder Goyal is the founder and chief executive officer of Zomato.
Deepinder Goyal is the founder and chief executive officer of Zomato.

Zomato Founder and Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal on Thursday announced the launch of a new ‘dark mode’ for the food-delivery giant's mobile application. Goyal made the announcement in a social media post.

“Welcome to the dark side,” said Goyal in his post on X. “Being rolled out to everyone over the next few days,” he said.

Also Read | Zomato shares up 8% as JP Morgan projects 40% upside with a new target price

Zomato Limited shares closed 4.94 per cent higher at 254.90 on Thursday, compared to 242.90 on Wednesday. The Zomato chief posted the new update after trading hours.

Deepinder Goyal also said the company has launched 30 per cent of the update now, and its 100 per cent rollout will happen on Sunday, September 8.

On Thursday, Zomato's shares surged as the global investment giant JP Morgan raised its target price to 261.60 per stock, fueling a 7.7 per cent rise in the early trading hours. This is the second-highest target price for Zomato after CLSA's price revision to 353 per share, as the company maintained an “overweight” rating.

Also Read | Zomato delivery agent brings child to work; here’s what happens next

The global investment giant cited Zomato's expansion of the Blinkit business, which has been successfully scaled in the majority of metro cities after Delhi NCR.

Blinkit’s expansion scale will boost monetisation through channel margins and advertising revenue. JP Morgan said the improved store-level economics were expected to enhance the company’s EBITDA outlook further. It believes that the brand is poised to make a huge impact on modern trade and the e-commerce business.

Also Read | Customers surprise Zomato delivery agent with birthday wishes and a gift

Netizen's response to Zomato's dark mode:

On the dark mode front, the company's launch has been well received by netizens, as most of them expressed their views of finally receiving a dark mode from their favourite food delivery business and the bigger picture of how the brand is addressing customer concerns.

“Thank you, Sir. Now, at 11pm when I order the pizza sleeping on my couch with lights off, I don’t have to get blinded by the flashing light on my phone,” said Dinesh, commenting on the executive's post. Many other users also appreciated Zomato's move. 

While netizens like Abhishek Baxi thanked the food delivery platform for providing comfort to his eyes, Shreyam Sharma talked about how the move will enhance the user experience. Another user, Abhinav, noted, “If Swiggy doesn’t add this soon, I might have to switch.” 

“It's refreshing to see a CEO actively engage with the community and keep them informed about changes. This level of openness fosters trust and excitement for what's to come,” said the handle Dazeinfo, highlighting Zomato CEO's active X profile. 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Sep 2024, 10:21 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsZomato’s Deepinder Goyal announces ‘dark mode’; netizens impressed — ’Now, at 11 pm when I order pizza...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    181.20
    03:58 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    4.15 (2.34%)

    Tata Steel

    151.75
    03:57 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    0.45 (0.3%)

    Max Financial Services

    1,119.90
    03:29 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    -13 (-1.15%)

    Bharat Electronics

    290.60
    03:59 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    -8.3 (-2.78%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    2,116.90
    03:58 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    147.1 (7.47%)

    UTI Asset Management Company

    1,266.55
    03:43 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    77.55 (6.52%)

    KEC International

    989.00
    03:59 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    57.3 (6.15%)

    TVS Supply Chain Solutions

    206.90
    03:52 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    10.8 (5.51%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,505.00-134.00
      Chennai
      73,291.0081.00
      Delhi
      73,363.00725.00
      Kolkata
      72,650.00-1,132.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue