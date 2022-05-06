Online food aggregator and delivery platform Zomato’s co-founder and chief executive officer Deepinder Goyal said he is donating the entire proceeds worth ₹700 crore ($90 million) received after vesting some of his employee stock option plans (ESOPs) to Zomato Future Foundation (ZFF).

Goyal was granted some ESOPs before Zomato went public last year and some of the ESOPs were vested last month, said Goyal in a statement. There’s a minimum one year vesting required as per law.

He added that 100% of the proceeds of this ESOP vesting cycle are committed towards the foundation. He explained that he does not want to liquidate all these shares immediately to protect the interests of the shareholders and to reap the most benefit for the foundation.

“For the first year, I will liquidate less than 10% of these ESOPs towards this fund," he said.

He also said that ZFF is going to be open to donation from other employees of the company besides raising other fundraising opportunities for the foundation. An independent governance board for the foundation will also be established.

ZFF covers education of up to two children of all delivery partners of Zomato. This entails up to ₹50,000 per child annually who have been with the company for more than five years. The amount will increase to ₹1,00,000 if the delivery partner completes 10 years with the company. ZFF also covers, higher education scholarships, special program for girl children and educational and livelihood support for families of its delivery partners in the event of unfortunate circumstances such as accidents.

Last year, Zomato became the first Indian internet unicorn to make its stock market debut, taking its market valuation to ₹90,219 crore ($12 billion). It was the largest initial public offering (IPO) to hit the Indian bourses since SBI Cards and Payment Services’ ₹10,341 crore IPO in March 2020.

Zomato’s IPO also had set the tone for the public float of other new age companies such as Paytm, PolicyBazaar and Nykaa.