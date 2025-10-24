Zomato's Deepinder Goyal unveils $25 million fund for ‘Continue Research’; aims to support seed funding

Online food delivery giant Zomato's founder, Deepinder Goyal, on Thursday, 24 October 2025, announced a $25 million fund for his ‘Continue Research’ project as the entity seeks to back researchers and seed fund startups, according to the official announcement.

In a social media post on X, Deepinder Goyal disclosed that the $25 million fund is fully self-funded by him, as his project aims to support the researchers around the world.

“Today, we are expanding Continue Research to include a $25 million fund (entirely personally backed) to support researchers across the world who dare to ask simpler questions than anyone else. Who believe biology might be far simpler than we've made it,” said Goyal.

What is Continue Research? Continue Research is a project which was founded by Deepinder Goyal, and over the last two years, it has been funding research efforts to study upstream mechanisms in biology, according to the official website.

“We believe biology could be far simpler than we've made it, if only we took a systems approach to the whole picture rather than studying it pixel by pixel,” the project said.

Continue Research is neither positioned as a company or a startup, and as per the website it is a research team and seed fund which backs researches for the next phase of human existence.

According to Goyal's social media post, Continue Research’s aim is to ‘extend healthy human function’ for long enough that humans stop making short-term decisions.

Deepinder Goyal also highlighted that this project is set to be a journey which spans over several decades, with the main goal as ‘conscious evolution’ of humanity.

“This will be a multi-decadal journey. Our goal here is to become a small catalyst in humanity's journey of conscious evolution. To lead us into the Post-Darwin era,” said Deepinder Goyal in his post.

Are they working towards human ageing? Continue Research is working with researchers to gather insights about human ageing, something which is ‘hiding in plain sight for eternity.’

Deepinder Goyal also announced that the project will likely announce more developments on that in the next few weeks. He also said that the project is at the ‘tail-end’ of a research hypothesis, which has the potential to change how humans understand biology and ageing.

“Along with a team of initially skeptical researchers, we've been investigating a penny-drop insight about human ageing. Something that's been hiding in plain sight for eternity. But more on that in a few weeks. We are at the tail-end of the research on this hypothesis, which if true, could fundamentally change our understanding of biology and ageing,” said Goyal in his post on social media on Thursday.