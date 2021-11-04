In a heartfelt wish on Diwali this year that has moved many on social media, food delivery app Zomato has greeted families who lost people to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We know that it may be too soon to be happy, but we hope you find happiness again soon," Zomato's post on Diwali read.

It further said, "to the homes that didn't put up lights this year, where sweets have lost their taste for all... where the loss suffered at the start of the year is now making every occasion feel small..."

As soon as the Zomato shared the post, netizens thanked the food delivery platform and shared their personal stories of loss.

Since then, the post has garnered several reactions and awe-struck comments from Twitterati.

Take a look

With 22,000 likes and over 3,700 retweets at the time of publishing this report, the tweet has, no doubt, gone viral.

One Twitter user wrote, "Thank you Zomato. My mum lighted the lamps last year. 3 months later she was no more. Feeling lost."

Another tweet read, "Thanks @zomato March 2021 still haunts me, Was literally watching from balcony, all families celebrating, kids lighting patakha, lighting, celebrations.. this is first diwali,my father is not in home, in that chair... Was feeling so down..Diwali will never be the same again.."

Another user said, "First diwali without papa…every line that you have written is relatable, also, things will never be same again…ever! But thanks for this post."

Zomato is renowned for its quirkiness on social media platforms.

Few days back, during the Durga Pujo festival, Zomato grabbed attention with a post that struck a chord with Bengalis. It put out a simple message of concern- in Bengali- ‘Khabar Kheye Niecho?’. For those who don’t understand the language, it translated to ‘Have you had your food’.

