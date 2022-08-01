Zomato’s net loss nearly halves to 186 cr in Q1

Zomato’s quick commerce business, Blinkit, which it acquired earlier this year, improved as well. In July, Blinkit’s estimated adjusted Ebitda loss narrowed to ₹92.9 crore from ₹107.7 crore in May and ₹204 crore earlier in January. The $569 million Blinkit acquisition raised more worries about Zomato’s path to profitability. Blinkit’s losses have reduced owing to operating leverage and improved execution, said Akshant Goyal, chief financial officer, Zomato. “Blinkit has also shut down a number of unviable dark stores, which were not scaling. This has also brought the losses down," Goyal added.