Zomato’s Q3 loss swells to ₹346 cr on slump in food delivery business
Loss surged to ₹346.6 crore for the third quarter ended 31 December from ₹63.2 crore in the year earlier, the company said on Thursday. However, the company’s revenue grew 75% to ₹1,948 crore from ₹1,112 crore a year ago
New Delhi: Zomato Ltd on Thursday said quarterly loss widened more than fivefold from a year earlier, primarily because of a decline in food ordering after Diwali.
