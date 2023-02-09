Zomato’s Q3 loss swells to 346 cr on slump in food delivery business

“Zomato’s business seems to get a hit due to a slowdown in food delivery business post the Diwali festival in the third quarter. The food delivery business faced headwinds, in an otherwise strong third quarter, with adjusted revenue showing a sequential decline due to deterioration in key operating metrics such as average transacting customers and the number of delivery partners. We feel that the Blinkit business is putting further pressure on the profitability of the company. It looks like the company is still far away from achieving profitability, and investors would be better off finding other avenues for investing. With the macro environment looking increasingly difficult as high inflation would impact discretionary spending, the near-term future for food delivery business looks cloudy," said Manish Chowdhury, head of research, Stoxbox.

