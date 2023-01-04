Zomato’s senior level exits worry restaurant partners4 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 11:34 PM IST
The company may scout for internal candidates to move up to leadership roles
NEW DELHI : A string of recent top-level exits at Zomato has sent jitters through the restaurant ecosystem, which feels that a more stable senior management is vital for the food delivery giant, even though business operations may remain unaffected.